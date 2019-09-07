Free workout in Tilles Park for Active Nation Day

ST. LOUIS - Kate Duryea, Owner of Dimvaloo, joins us in the studio to talk about a free workout in Tilles Park on Sunday, September 8, for Active Nation Day.

Active Nation Day is a day dedicated to inspiring you to live your best active life. Meet instructors and local businesses that have dedicated their livelihoods to helping you!

Tilles Park
7:30 a.m. Registration
8 a.m. Bootcamp
9 a.m. Cardio Dance
Marketplace closes at 11 a.m.

FREE Tickets on dimvaloo.com.
9551 Litzsinger Rd, Brentwood, MO - Windengger Shelter

