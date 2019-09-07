St. Louis family stressed over family members trapped in Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO - A St. Charles family spent days unsure if their loved ones in the Bahamas had survived Hurricane Dorian.

After days of waiting, they got the news they have been hoping for, they were alive, but their property was destroyed.

The family says their little slice of paradise is lost.

The family wanted to describe the heart-breaking images as they try and recover after their family business was wiped out.

The death toll is rising as volunteers with search dogs continue to scour neighborhoods flattened by Hurricane Dorian, while global relief agencies are rushing to get food and shelter this weekend to some 70,000 in the Bahamas left homeless.

Back here at home, Genevieve Calkins’ husband is on his way to the Bahamas to assist his mother who was born there and other family members to evacuate after they were caught in the aftermath, “The devastation is like, unlike anything they have ever seen before. They live there for generations and generations and have been settlers there, so they have been through storms, but this is like something they never seen before,” said Calkins.

The St. Charles family was just in the Bahamas in June for their family summer vacation and although the Calkins family members survived, they say to see the devastation and destruction unfold is heartbreaking, “It’s unbelievable, my husband looking at pictures day and night looking for his cousin’s house or this cousin house. Where this person worked and landmarks that he visited all the time. You can’t wrap your mind around the widespread devastation, and it's gone,” said Calkins.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family repair the harbor.