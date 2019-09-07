ST. LOUIS - Dr. Eboni C. January, Board Certified Physician and Surgeon, and Dr. Goke Akinwande, Board Certified Interventional Radiologist, join us in the studio Saturday morning to talk about treatment options for uterine fibroids.
Treatment options for uterine fibroids
-
July is Fibroid Awareness Month
-
Kim Hudson explains why she will be off-air for a few months
-
First baby in U.S. delivered from transplanted uterus of dead donor
-
How to recognize and address toxic and traumatic stress
-
Bluetail Medical Group provides effective treatment options for musculoskeletal pain
-
-
What patients need to know about atrial fibrillation
-
Puppy hospitalized 5 days after purchase from Colorado store with history of problems
-
Advances in Hepatitis C treatment transforming organ transplant
-
Hospital sued after principal dies donating bone marrow for boy
-
SSM Health Medical Minute: Breakthrough procedure for patients with kidney disease
-
-
SSM Health Medical Minute – Advances in Hepatitis C treatment transforming organ transplant
-
‘They took away my little girl’: New York woman dies in Dominican Republic after cosmetic surgery
-
Treatment for overactive thyroid linked to increased risk of dying from cancer