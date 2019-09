× UPS Stores Game of the Week – Zumwalt South at Howell Central – September 6, 2019

The UPS Stores Game of the Week for Friday, September 6, 2019 is the high school football game between Zumwalt South and Howell Central.

Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate was live at Howell Central with all of the highlights and post game reaction. Howell Central won the contest 32-0 over Zumwalt South.