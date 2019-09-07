Woman fatally shot, 2 wounded in multiple shootings Saturday morning

ST. LOUIS – Police report a fatal shooting that happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. The shooting happened at North Newstead and Lee.

A woman was shot in the stomach and was found dead at the scene. There is no further information at this time. Police are investigating this incident.

A second shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday at 4500 Maffitt. A 51-year-old man was shot in the shoulder. He is in stable condition.

At approximately 5:30 a.m., another man was hit by a bullet in his foot. Suspect information is still pending at this time.

