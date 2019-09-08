14-year-old among group accused of stealing pickup from man who needed help in downtown St. Louis

Posted 10:25 pm, September 8, 2019, by , Updated at 07:33PM, September 8, 2019

ST. LOUIS - A man who locked his keys inside his 2004 F-150 looked for help in downtown St. Louis around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.  A group he asked for help ended up stealing his pickup, according to St. Louis Metropolitan Police.   Police said someone in the group threw a rock to break open a window and then unlocked the vehicle. The victim told police 5 individuals hopped inside and drove away leaving him behind.

About 30 minutes later police received a call for a suspicious vehicle near 13th and Park, about a mile away from where the vehicle was stolen.  When police responded they found the stolen pickup near 14th and Park.  They also took 2 suspects into custody.  One was a 19-year-old male and the other was a 14-year-old male.

Police are still looking for 3 other suspects. Two males and one female.  The victim said he tried to keep the group from taking his pickup but said the female was armed with a knife.

Police said the 14-year-old suspect has been turned over to juvenile authorities.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.