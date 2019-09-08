14-year-old among group accused of stealing pickup from man who needed help in downtown St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A man who locked his keys inside his 2004 F-150 looked for help in downtown St. Louis around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. A group he asked for help ended up stealing his pickup, according to St. Louis Metropolitan Police. Police said someone in the group threw a rock to break open a window and then unlocked the vehicle. The victim told police 5 individuals hopped inside and drove away leaving him behind.

About 30 minutes later police received a call for a suspicious vehicle near 13th and Park, about a mile away from where the vehicle was stolen. When police responded they found the stolen pickup near 14th and Park. They also took 2 suspects into custody. One was a 19-year-old male and the other was a 14-year-old male.

Police are still looking for 3 other suspects. Two males and one female. The victim said he tried to keep the group from taking his pickup but said the female was armed with a knife.

Police said the 14-year-old suspect has been turned over to juvenile authorities.