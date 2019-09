× Kirkwood’s Kannon Nesslage – St. Luke’s Urgent Care Athlete of the Week – September 7, 2019

The first St. Luke’s Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the week for the 2019-20 school year is Kirkwood football player Kannon Nesslage.

The quarterback threw a school record nine touchdown passes in the Pioneers opening game win at Jefferson City on September 1.

Nesslage's nine touchdown passes were one off the state record.