MetroLink to get $20M from the County to increase security enhancements

ST. LOUIS - Head of Bi State says there’s room for improvement in security on the MetroLink. The You Paid For It Team grilled the head of Bi-State on how he plans to spend $20 million-dollars being freed up for MetroLink Security.

The St. Louis County Council agreed to a refinancing plan to free up the money.

Bi-State CEO Taulby Roach says the money will go for capital projects such as cameras, technology, and other security enhancements.

Elliot Davis asked would MetroLink be hiring any extra security. Roach hedged on answering that question but stated that the $20 million could not be used to hire more people, but the transit agency was studying its options.

Roach also said he wanted his security people to smile more so that passengers feel welcome.