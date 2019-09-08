Pulse – The SistaKeeper Empowerment Center

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — This week on The Pulse of St.Louis Mike Colombo filled in for host Shirley Washington. In the first segment, Sickle Cell disease was the topic. September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month. The panel discussed the disease and upcoming events scheduled to draw awareness and get blood donations.

In the second segment, we learned about SistaKeeper Empowerment Center. Its mission is to empower girls to define their voices, to understand the value of self-awareness, academic excellence and promoting positive community engagement.