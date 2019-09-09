× 11 in the Box: McCluer North WR finds a new home and a Kirkwood High grad torments Tennessee

Time for another in stallment of 11 in the Box , where we highlight (at least) 11 storylines and performances in volving St. Louis area high school graduates playing college football. You’ll see a few people who earned a mention last week, and a bunch of fresh new faces too.

Illinois finally won a non-conference game on the road Saturday, defeating UCONN 31-23. That had not happened since 2007. DB Tony Adams (SLUH) had five tackles, while safety Stanley Green (East St. Louis) had 2 solo tackles and assisted on another.

Eastern Michigan QB Mike Glass III (Hazelwood Central) passed for 337 yards and 2 TDs in a 38-17 loss at Kentucky. The game made Southeastern Conference history, when Sabrina Brunson became the first woman in league football history to officiate an entire game.

Harry Ballard, the McCluer North graduate who signed with Missouri but went to a junior college before arriving in Columbia last fall only to leave without playing a game, has landed at Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Saturday, he had four catches for 132 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 52-34 win over Alabama A&M. QB Aqeel Glass (Lutheran North) was 30 of 43 for 352 yards and 2 TDs in a losing effort.

Memphis kicker Riley Patterson (Edwardsville) had a total of 13 points in a 55-24 win over Southern, including a 49 yard field goal.

Minnesota true freshman starting long snapper Brady Weeks (Fort Zumwalt West) and his Gopher teammates outlasted the Fresno State Bulldogs 38-35 in 2 OT in a game that ended just before 1:15 AM Sunday morning.

Lindenwood QB Cade Brister (Fort Zumwalt North) was 27 of 50 for four touchdowns and 283 yards passing in a 59-31 loss to Eastern Washington.

Quincy QB Andrew Rund (Priory) was 27 of 42 for 265 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 38-8 win over Central (OH) State.

Get Well: Bowling Green RB Andrew Clair (SLUH) and Oklahoma G Marquis Hayes (Pattonville) both sat out games Saturday due to injury.

Get Ready: Expect to hear a lot about Kyren Williams (Vianney) getting ready to play an increased role in the Notre Dame offense after Jafar Armstrong went down with a groin injury last week against Louisville. Williams, a true freshman coming off a state title with the Griffins, should be a factor at running back and in the kick return game.