7-year-old boy shot in the head in KC expected to recover

Posted 10:31 am, September 9, 2019

Police car at a crime scene at night with police yellow tape line

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  –  A 7-year-old boy is expected to make a full recovery after being shot in the head while riding with his mother in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City Star reports that the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday. The mother told officer that she and her son were on their way home when she saw two men shooting at another person.

One of the bullets struck the child. Doctors at Research Medical Center removed a bullet fragment from the boy’s head that had penetrated his skin. Police say the injury is not considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

