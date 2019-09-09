× Accused sexual predator remains on the loose

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old Florissant man accused of raping several underage girls.

Earlier this summer, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Dominic Yocco with four counts of first-degree rape, two counts of second-degree rape, two counts of third-degree assault, and one count of first-degree statutory rape.

The incidents were said to have taken place between November 17, 2016 and July 3, 2018.

A 16-year-old told police Yocco had with her without her consent on two separate occasions. She said Yocco held her down and slapped her, and had a firearm nearby.

A 13-year-old and 15-year-old said Yocco had sex with them while they were unconscious.

In another incident, a 14-year-old disclosed that Yocco had sex with her while she was unconscious. She also said that Yocco struck and pinched her.

Two 15-year-olds told authorities Yocco had sex with them without their consent.

The St. Louis County Police Department is asking anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of Yocco’s to contact detectives at 314-615-5400.