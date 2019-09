× Amazon to host nationwide career day next week

ST. LOUIS – Tech giant Amazon is going on a hiring spree.

The company says it will be looking to fill nearly 30,000 full- and part-time positions.

The hiring will be at its career day events at a number of locations across the nation on September 17.

The events will be in Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Nashville, Seattle, and Crystal City.

For more information, visit www.amazon.jobs/careerday.