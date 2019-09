Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Don't let back pain, joint pain, or other aches and injuries keep you from living a full life.

Jason Pride, owner of Healthsource in Ballwin along with chiropractor Dr. Chad Doles joined FOX 2 to discuss the benefits of Chiropractic laser treatment an how it improves nerve function.

HealthSource of Ballwin

431 Lafayette Center

Ballwin

636-220-1007

www.HealthSourceChiro.com/ballwin