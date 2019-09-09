× Crestwood man accused of stabbing neighbor’s dog to death

CRESTWOOD, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a Crestwood man for allegedly stabbing his neighbor’s border collie to death while the dog’s owner watched in horror.

The incident took place Saturday around 12:30 p.m. in the 9700 block of Greenview Drive.

The suspect, 60-year-old John Ross III, was charged with animal abuse and unlawful use of a weapon.

Teddy’s owner said the dog was playing in the backyard and wandered onto Ross’ property. The owner said Ross walked over to Teddy, grabbed the dog by the scruff of the neck, and began stabbing him.

The owner rushed Teddy to an animal hospital but he’d lost too much blood and had to be put down.