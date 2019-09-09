× Firefighters help shooting victim while battling vacant house fire

ST. LOUIS – Firefighters were approached by a gunshot victim while fighting a fire in north St. Louis Monday morning.

Fire crews responded to the fire on Theodore avenue in the Walnut Park neighborhood just before 1:00 a.m.

While on the scene a man who had been shot walked up and asked for help. The firefighters called an ambulance that took the man to the hospital. No other information regarding his condition has been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.