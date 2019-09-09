Florissant man starts Facebook group to promote positive news in town

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORISSANT, Mo. – Florissant native Jeff Cook said he created the Facebook group called “I Care About Florissant" out of frustration.

“I got tired, basically, defending myself,” he said. “If something bad happened here, people would say you need to get out of that town.”

Cook wanted to show all the good going on in Florissant and north St. Louis County. Thousands of people felt the same way. The I Care About Florissant Facebook page has over 9,200 followers and growing.

“It’s everything from, ‘where can we get our transmission fixed,’ to ‘can somebody help me,’ ‘a tree fell on my car and I can’t get out of my driveway, all the way,’ to ‘I’m sick and dying and can’t afford house payments,’” Cook said.

People and businesses have jumped in quickly to help out, Cook said. Like the restaurant Show Me’s. Nick Wegman, the general manager of the Florissant location, said he’s a lifelong Florissant native. He said being part of the Facebook group and hosting events is important to their group.

“The ownership group, we're all local guys, and they have big hearts and are compassionate about what we do,” Wegman said. “It’s one thing to make a profit, it’s another thing to take that profit and put it somewhere it needs to go.”

The group is also now coordinating the collection and packing of hygiene products for families who suffer a fire or emergency. They’ll then take those bags to the Florissant Valley Fire Protection District to distribute.

“Whenever we post event here, people are anxious, even if for just a few minutes, they drop off a few bucks for the cause,” Cook said. “People always jump in and help. Really quick. It's very encouraging to see that.”

Cooks said he’s proud to be a part of the group and adds that Florissant is a caring, solid community.