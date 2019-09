Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Fredbird will surprise some lucky MetroBus passengers on Monday between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m.

Officials say, his route is a secret, but he’ll be riding the specially painted St. Louis Cardinals art bus somewhere in the St. Louis area.

Fredbirdand his helpers giving away free tickets to an upcoming Cardinals game! He will hand out the baseball tickets until they are all gone, so you’re going to have to be at the right place at the right time!