Gieson Ministries of Love seeks volunteers to help clear out building

BRIDGETON, MO - After decades of serving the community a local ministry is leaving it's building because it can no longer afford the rent. Joan Gieson Ministries of Love must be out of the building by this Saturday and loved ones are looking for people who can help clear out the building.

They need help removing furniture, boxes of items, toys and much more. They're also looking for someone who might be able to volunteer a plot of land to store a large box truck and trailer.

Back in February, Gieson's husband Frank passed away. He also devoted his life to serving the ministry.

If you are interested in helping move items out of the building the family contact is Stephanie and she can be reached at 314 435-3420. You can also contact Pastor Antoine Hobson at 636-395-2677 or at covenantofpromise@gmail.com.