Kim Kardashian West tested positive for lupus antibodies and got emotional

Sunday’s season 17 premiere of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” was a tough one for Kim Kardashian West.

Not only was she annoyed by the drama her sister Khloe Kardashian was going through with her daughter’s father (Khloe’s now ex-boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson), but Kardashian West also received some upsetting medical news.

The 38-year-old reality star/mogul/wife and mother revealed she was having some worrying symptoms.

“I’ve been feeling so tired, so nauseous and my hands are really getting swollen,” she said. “I feel like I literally am falling apart. My hands are numb.”

Kardashian West speculated that based on the symptoms she believed she may have rheumatoid arthritis but decided to seek out a professional opinion.

“It’s so scary,” she said. “So, I have to go to the doctor and see what’s going on because I can’t live like this.”

Her doctor called with the news that her blood tests revealed antibodies associated with lupus and rheumatoid arthritis which left Kardashian West in tears and “freaking out.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, lupus is a systemic autoimmune disease that occurs when a person’s body’s immune system attacks their tissues and organs, causing inflammation can affect different body systems.

Rheumatoid arthritis also is an autoimmune disorder that affects the lining of a person’s joints and can lead to painful swelling, according to the Mayo Clinic.

And while her doctor advised her that false positive results for lupus are possible, Kardashian West was still upset as he ordered a follow-up visit for further testing.

“I’ll know on Friday,” she tearfully told her family.

Kardashian West has often shared her health struggles with her fans, including her struggle with psoriasis and her difficult pregnancies.

Presumably, viewers will find out on a future episode if she actually has the disease.