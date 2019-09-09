× Man arrested for starting shootout in Belleville

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a 38-year-old East St. Louis man for instigating a shootout over the weekend with another man.

According to Capt. Bruce W. Fleshren, chief of investigations for the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to the 100 block of Chase Park Drive in Belleville for a shooting.

Callers told law enforcement that two people had been shooting at one another and one of the people got into a white pick-up truck and drove away. Deputies located the truck on Frank Scott Parkway and followed the vehicle to the Memorial Hospital emergency room.

The driver of the truck, identified as Samuel Brown Jr., was there seeking help for a gunshot wound. The other man involved in the shootout, a 31-year-old, was located back on Chase Park Drive.

The 31-year-old was taken into custody at the time. On Sunday morning, Brown was released from the hospital and was also taken into custody.

Investigators determined Brown was the aggressor who started shooting at the 31-year-old on Chase Park Drive. The victim returned fire and struck Brown twice in the lower body.

Fleshren said the two men knew one another and the shooting stemmed from an argument over a vehicle.