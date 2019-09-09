Millennials raising their children differently than past generations

Posted 8:30 am, September 9, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS -  Millennials are raising their children differently than any generation before them.

According to Dr. Rachel Glik plenty of 20- and 30- something millennial parents don’t feel respected or understood by their parents for how they want to live and raise their family in today’s times.

Dr. Rachel Glik joined FOX 2 to discusses how can we bridge the gap for the grandparents of today.

Dr. Rachel Glik, EdD, LPC
A Counselor For Soul Searchers
Individuals. Couples. Families
314-341-4205
www.DrRachelGlik.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.