× Money Saver – Big savings on Macy’s women’s apparel

ST. LOUIS – It’s the last act sale going on right now at Macy’s online.

Get select women’s clothing for less than $10 dollars. Choose from hundreds of styles from jeans to shorts to hoodie jackets.

It’s all marked down at deep discounts.

Shipping is free when you spend $75 dollars otherwise add $9.95.