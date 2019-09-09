Pet of the Week: Anna

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The pet of the week is Anna! She's a 5-year-old dachshund mix. She weighs 15 pounds and is a very sweet girl.

Anna recently went to the Metro East Humane Society’s Woofstock event and had a great time meeting so many new people. She does well in the car and keeps her kennel clean.

She’s good with kids but has not been around dogs or cats.

You can visit Anna at the Metro East Humane Society at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois during business hours: Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.