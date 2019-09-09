Sheriff: New evidence confirms ID of Missouri woman’s body

Posted 6:01 pm, September 9, 2019, by , Updated at 06:23PM, September 9, 2019

PINEVILLE, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say dental records and a tattoo support an earlier tentative identification of a body found on a hillside in southwest Missouri.

McDonald County Sheriff Michael Hall said Monday the new evidence suggests the body found July 29 near Noel is that of 25-year-old Jessica McCormack, of Noel. Investigators believe she was stuffed into a suitcase that rolled down a hill after being thrown from a moving vehicle.

Hall tentatively identified the body in August. The Joplin Globe reports Hall said Monday dental records and a tattoo on the body’s left wrist made authorities confident the body was McDonald.

Her boyfriend, 37-year-old Mahamud Tooxoow Mahamed is charged with kidnapping but is a fugitive. Investigators believe he took McCormack’s three daughters to Iowa and left them with a friend before disappearing.

