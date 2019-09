Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - You may think Rapunzel is just a fictitious fairy tale character, but Tim Ezell may disagree with you.

He has found a woman who gives Rapunzel a run for her money. Laura Lippert with Circus Harmony is an aerialist, dancer, acrobat, performance artist, and teacher.

Giving new meaning to the term “trolling” on the Internet! Yes, those are trolls @TimEzellTV twirling from his braids on @Fox2Now under the tutelage of Laura Lippert! pic.twitter.com/WthSxbqtzx — Circus Harmony (@circusharmony) September 9, 2019