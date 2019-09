× USA Men’s Soccer Preview – Play Uruguay Tomorrow at Busch Stadium

The USA Men’s National soccer team hit the practice field at Busch Stadium on Monday. They will play an international friendly contest against Uruguay at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, September 10.

Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate was at the team USA practice which features two St. Louis players, Tim Ream and Josh Sargent. Both should see action on Tuesday.