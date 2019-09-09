WE WILL ROCK YOU! VIP Package

WE WILL ROCK YOU! The Musical by Queen and Ben Elton is coming to the Family Arena on September 21st.

FOX 2 and The Family Arena are giving you the chance to win a VIP package, which includes 4 tickets to the show and cast member meet and greets. Have you already bought tickets to the show? If you are the lucky winner of this contest, Family arena will reimburse your ticket cost!*

Buy tickets NOW and save $20 per ticket on select lower bowl seating!

With the recent Oscar®-winning film, “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the music of Queen is more popular than ever. In 2002, many of those hits were compiled into a rock musical experience, WE WILL ROCK YOU! While WE WILL ROCK YOU is a quirky, eccentric and heartfelt story of outsiders, it’s also a creative cautionary tale for the cyberage. It reflects the scale and spectacle that marked Queen’s live performances and earned the band its pinnacle position in rock history. The audience can expect WE WILL ROCK YOU to rock as fiercely as the best of Queen’s concerts!

Hurry! Entries are due by September 20th, 2019 at 10am!

*reimbursement of up to 4 tickets