Elderly St. Louis woman has AC unit stolen; grandson says police refused to collect evidence left at scene

ST LOUIS - A St. Louis grandson is frustrated after someone stole his 96-year-old grandmother's A/C unit from her north St. Louis home. Thankfully, Connie Jones has a new A/C unit because her grandson bought her one, but Moreno Woods said he is frustrated the police would not come out to collect evidence from the scene.

Woods said a screwdriver and cigarette were left behind at the scene and he called St. Louis police twice, requesting an officer come out and collect evidence. FOX 2 was there when he contacted the police for a second time and they told him they would only take a report over the phone.

"We don't come out for that, we just do it over the phone," the dispatcher told him.

FOX 2 reached out to St. Louis police and asked about their policies on when they respond to scenes versus taking reports over the phone. They sent the following e-mail, in part:

"There is no specific policy on AC thefts. However, there are incidents that can be taken over the phone by our Telephone Reporting Unit (TRU). The TRU was established to telephonically take non-emergency reports from citizens. Examples of these types of calls are larcenies, destruction of property, and missing persons. “However, there are some exceptions. For example, if the caller is able to provide suspect information, witnesses, or there is evidence that needs to be collected, an officer will respond. The reports are still documented the same way they would if an officer responded to the scene."

Although police told FOX 2 do they respond to the scene if there's evidence to be collected, Woods said they wouldn't come out for his grandmother's case.