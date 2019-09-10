Former student sues ex-girlfriend’s father for school attack

Posted 7:49 am, September 10, 2019, by

lawsuit form with filler and book

KANSAS CITY, Mo – A former student is suing his ex-girlfriend’s father for an attack at a Kansas City area high school that left the teen critically injured.

The Kansas City Star reports that Cullen Landis filed a lawsuit last month against 40-year-old Josiah Wright, who is awaiting sentencing for first-degree assault. His daughter, Jonay Wright, is serving a seven-year prison sentence for the September 2017 attack at Ruskin High School in the Hickman Mills School District.

Police reports indicate that Landis and Jonay Wright had a violent on-again-off-again relationship. Landis had received a municipal citation for assaulting her before the school attack in which he was kicked and hit. Landis, now 20, says he suffered a traumatic brain injury. He previously sued the district and several school leaders, saying they failed to keep him safe. That suit is pending.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.