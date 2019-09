Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The annual Gateway to Innovation G2I conference took place in St. Louis Monday. It's a meeting of local technology professionals where all proceeds are given back to the St. Louis community. The money goes towards scholarships, endowments for tech programs, and grants to organizations.

This year, the G2I conference achieved a major milestone, crossing over the $2 million raised since its inception in 2006.

More information: www.g2iconference.com.