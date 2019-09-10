× Missed Opportunities lead to Cardinals 2-1 Loss to Rockies

The Cardinals went a miserable one for eight with runners in scoring position and dropped a tough 2-1 decision to the Rockies in Denver, Colorado on Tuesday night. Colorado took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on Nolan Arenado’s 482 foot home run off Cardinals starting pitcher Michael Wacha. The Cards got one of those runs back in the fourth inning on Paul Goldschmidt’s ground out that scored Dexter Fowler. But that was the extent of the Cardinals offense. They had so many opportunities in the game to at least tie or take the lead. In the fifth inning, Matt Carpenter popped out and Dexter Fowler grounded out with the bases loaded. In the seventh, both Harrison Bader and Jose Martinez struck out with runners on first and third.

Wacha (6-7) was the tough luck losing pitcher, allowing the two runs in four innings pitched.

Game two of this series will be Wednesday in Colorado.