Sargent & Ream Play in USA's 1-1 Tie with Uruguay at Busch Stadium

St. Louis soccer players Tim Ream and Josh Sargent both played in the USA Men’s National soccer game at Busch Stadium on Tuesday night. Team USA and Uruguay played to a 1-1 tie. Both Ream and Sargent played well in front of many family and friends. Sargent had a couple of scoring chances playing at forward. Ream, a defender, blocked a big Uruguay shot that would have been headed into the USA goal in the first half.

After a scoreless first half, Uruguay scored in the 50th minute on Brian Rodriguez’s goal. USA got even in the 79th minute on Jordan Morris’ goal.

After the game USA head coach Gregg Berhalter commented on Sargent's game tonight.

Josh Sargent also spoke after the match and talked about how much fun he head playing for the USA National Team in front of his hometown fans.