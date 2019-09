Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Clothing designers say a long-held myth needs to go the way of the dinosaur. Wearing white after Labor Day should no longer be considered a fashion faux pas.

Christine Poehling, marketing director for St. Clair Square, says we need to throw out those fashion rules. As a matter of fact, white jeans are a staple of most women`s wardrobes.

More information: www.stclairsquare.com

...