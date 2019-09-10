Silver Dollar City getting into the Halloween spirit with illuminated pumpkins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRANSON, Mo. – New fun coming to Silver Dollar City this fall. The Branson theme park is going full glow with more than 10,000 pumpkins lighting up the night sky well into the evening.

The event—Craft Days, Pumpkin Nights Harvest Festival—starts September 25 and runs through October 26.

Guests will see giant scarecrows, cats, owls, totem poles, and a three-story pumpkin greeter.

There will also be a glow-in-the-dark black light dance party and specially-created pumpkin foods.