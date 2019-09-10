Song of the Day – Hello Dolly

HELLO, DOLLY! is the universally acclaimed smash, winner of four Tony® Awards including Best Musical Revival and it’s coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre October 1 – 13! Winner of four Tony® Awards including Best Musical Revival, HELLO, DOLLY! is the universally acclaimed smash that NPR calls “the best show of the year!” and the Los Angeles Times says “distills the mood-elevating properties of the American musical at its giddy best.” Director Jerry Zaks’ “gorgeous” new production (Vogue) is “making people crazy happy!” (The Washington Post). Tickets are still available. Enter below for your chance to win tickets to the show!

After breaking box office records week after week and receiving unanimous raves on Broadway, this HELLO, DOLLY! is now touring America, paying tribute to the original work of legendary director/choreographer Gower Champion – hailed both then and now as one of the greatest stagings in musical theater history. Rolling Stone calls it “a must-see event. A musical comedy dream. If you’re lucky enough to score a ticket, you’ll be seeing something historic. Wow, wow, wow, indeed!”

Hurry! Entries are due by September 10th, 2019 at 9am!

Official Rules