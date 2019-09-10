Tim’s Travels: Kick your feet up, it’s National TV Dinner Day!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Preheat the oven, peel the plastic off the brownie and in just 35 minutes dinner will be ready. Tuesday, September 10th is National TV Dinner Day and Tim Ezell enjoyed the day the only way he could.

TV Dinner Day is best celebrated by giving yourself a break from slaving over a hot stove, and pick up your favorite selection of quick and easy meals! One of our personal favorites is the pepperoni pizza pack that`s available, but there`s also the cheeseburger TV dinner and a myriad of others.