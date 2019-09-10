US Men’s Soccer Team to face Uruguay tonight at Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS - The USA Men's National soccer will play an international friendly contest against Uruguay at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10 with  Busch Stadium gates opening to fans at 5:30 p.m.

This will be the US team’s final tune-up match before the beginning of Concacaf Nations League, a tournament to determine who qualifies for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The men’s team last played at Busch Stadium on November 13, 2015 in a 6-1 win against St. Vincent & the Grenadines in a World Cup qualifier.

