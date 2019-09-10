Washington U. grant aimed at stopping spread of HIV

St. Louis, Missouri

ST. LOUIS – Washington University in St. Louis will receive nearly $4 million over the next five years as part of a national effort to end the spread of HIV.

The university said Tuesday that the $3.9 million grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be used to establish a regional resource center for HIV prevention efforts in 12 Midwestern states.

As part of the program, Washington University experts will teach community providers about the use of medicine called a PrEP pill that helps protect against HIV exposure, and teach them how to discuss HIV risk with patients.

The university says those at high risk who take a PrEP pill daily can cut risk of sexual transmission by 92 percent and of blood-borne transmission by more than 70 percent.

