Win TSO tickets before they go on sale Friday!

It’s one of the most popular holiday events in St. Louis, Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to Enterprise Center on Thursday, December 26th for two spectacular shows at 3:00pm and 7:30pm! 2019’s Winter Tour is presented by the Hallmark Channel and called “Christmas Eve and Other Stories”. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 13th, but FOX 2 is giving you the chance to win a pair of premium reserved tickets before you can buy them!

Purchase tickets through our exclusive pre-sale happening Wednesday, September 11th at 10am – Thursday, September 12 at 10pm. Offer code is: FOX2Now

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 13th with a portion of proceeds benefiting The Salvation Army.

Trans‐Siberian Orchestra (TSO) The multi‐platinum, criticallyacclaimed progressive rock group will be bringing its highly‐anticipated Winter Tour 2019 back to St. Louis! A portion of proceeds benefits The Salvation Army.

Returning with all‐new staging and effects is the unforgettable show that started it all, “Christmas Eve and Other Stories.” TSO’s show that started small, performed to 12,000 people in five cities in 1999, which then exploded onto the national scene, eventually playing to

9 million fans over the course of an incredible 12 years (through 2011), the mega‐hit “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” has grossed an incredible $377 million over 1224 performances.

