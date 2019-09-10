× Woman charged in hit ‘n run accident that injured SLU student

ST. LOUIS – A 21-year-old woman is facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident after allegedly striking a SLU student with her vehicle.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the accident took place September 5 around 8 p.m. at the intersection of S. Grand and Laclede.

Police said they tried to pull the driver of a Nissan Pathfinder over near Grand and Park because the vehicle was registered as stolen. Officers said the driver sped off when they attempted to pull the vehicle over, so they disengaged but continued to follow the car.

When police arrived at the intersection of Grand and Laclede, they discovered a SLU student had been struck by the Pathfinder. That student, identified as 20-year-old Stephanie Grant, was rushed to a hospital. Grant’s family said she suffered a broken eye socket, a broken nose, a broken leg, and a spinal fracture, among other injuries.

Woodling said police eventually located and arrested the driver of the stolen vehicle – Aldina Sakanovic.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Sakanovic with second-degree assault, leaving the scene of an accident, resisting arrest, and two counts of armed criminal action.