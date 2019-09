× 2 families displaced after fire destroys East St. Louis duplex

EAST ST. LOUIS – Two families have been displaced after an early morning fire in East St. Louis.

The fire started around 2:00 a.m. in a duplex on North 27th Street at Ridge Avenue.

According to one resident, they woke to popping noises. Fire crews on scene were able to put out the fire after some short time.

Everyone got out safely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.