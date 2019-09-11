9/11 Day of Service: STL Meal Pack turns a day of tragedy into a day of doing good

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - 9/11 Day Meal Pack is a large-scale meal packing event held at Chaifetz Arena from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. as part of the 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance.

During this event, more than 1,000 volunteers from around the St. Louis region will create 290,000 meals for local individuals and families.

Originally founded by two friends, David Paine, and Jay Winuk 9/11 Day mission is to transform 9/11 from a day of tragedy into a day of service, unity, and peace.