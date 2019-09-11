Annual Walk A Mile In Her Shoes to raise awareness of domestic violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - For the past seven years, men have been asked to slip into red high heels and walk and they do it! Men walk in high heels to literally and figuratively put themselves in the place of women - who are the majority of victims but our support is for all victims,

YWCA Walk A Mile In Her Shoes is an annual walk to end sexual and domestic violence. The Walk kicks off at the Missouri Athletic Club at 6pm on Thursday, September 19, and proceeds down Washington Avenue, turning around at 7th Street and returning to MAC.

YWCA offers domestic violence seminars for friends and family of those impacted by domestic violence, as well as safety planning, group support, counseling and court advocacy for victims of domestic violence.

7th Annual Walk A Mile In Her Shoes

4:30pm - 7:00pm Thursday, September 19th

Missouri Athletic Club

405 Washington Ave.

Downtown St. Louis