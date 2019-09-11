× Cardinals Lose to Rockies Again, 2-1

For the second straight night the Cardinals dropped a 2-1 decision to the last place Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night in Denver. Dakota Hudson was the tough luck loser. He pitched six innings, allowing just two runs. His record is now 15-7. The Cardinals offense slept for the second straight night in the rocky mountains, getting just six hits in this game. Dexter Fowler and Paul DeJong had two hits each. Paul Goldschmidt drove in the lone Cardinals run with a third inning double to score Fowler, giving them a 1-0 lead.

Colorado answered back with runs in the fifth inning, a Tony Wolters run scoring double to tie the game 1-1. Ian Desmond put the Rockies ahead for good with a solo home run in the sixth off Hudson to make it 2-1 Colorado.

The Cardinals will try to avoid the series sweep tomorrow in Denver. It’s a 2:10 PM start.