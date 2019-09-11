Former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger to report to prison soon

Posted 12:04 pm, September 11, 2019, by

Steve Stenger

ST. LOUIS – A new court filing says former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger must turn himself in at a federal prison in South Dakota in 10 days.

Stenger, a Democrat, pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges in May for a scheme to provide favors such as county contracts to campaign contributors. He was sentenced in August to three years and 10 months in prison and fined $250,000.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Stenger will serve at a minimum-security camp in Yankton, South Dakota. The facility houses 479 inmates.

Stenger’s chief of staff, the county’s former economic development agency chief and a businessman also have pleaded guilty in connection with the pay-to-play scheme.

St. Louis County, with 1 million residents, is Missouri’s largest county.
___
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.