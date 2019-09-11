× Man charged for police chase that injured St. Ann officer

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a man with leading police on a chase that resulted in an accident that injured a St. Ann officer.

The accident happened around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday when the officer’s vehicle struck another car and then became wrapped around a telephone pole. The officer, a five-year veteran of the department, underwent emergency surgery.

Police said detectives tried to pull over a vehicle that had been stolen. The suspect put the car in reverse and ran into a police car before driving away.

Other officers responded to the scene. One of them lost control of his squad car while turning a corner, hitting an oncoming car, and the utility pole.

Prosecutors charged 27-year-old Antoine Hutti with second-degree assault (special victim) and resisting arrest for a felony.