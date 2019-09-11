Missouri needs your nomination for state’s 2019 Christmas tree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Christmas is still more than 100 days away but the search is on for that special evergreen to stand tall in the Missouri governor's mansion. Do you have a grand old conifer around your house or property that needs to be removed? If so, don't just lose it, use it! Dan Zarlenga from the Missouri Department of Conservation says that they are asking Missourians to nominate a tree from their property.

The owner must be willing to donate the tree at no cost to the state. Forestry staff will review entries and select the winning tree. The tree will be removed in late November at no charge and be delivered to the governor's mansion in Jefferson City.

Send entries and photos by October 11 to holidaytrees@mdc.mo.gov.

You can also mail entries to the Missouri Department of Conservation here:

Holiday Tree

PO Box 180

Jefferson City, Mo 65102