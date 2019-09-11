× Missouri’s new ‘Back the Blue’ license plates to support Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – There are many personalized license plate options in Missouri. The new “Back the Blue” plate will support the Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation. It honors those officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of the citizens of Missouri. A ceremony was held Tuesday at the State Capitol grounds in Jefferson City to reveal the new plate design.

“Back the Blue” license plate applicants pay a voluntary $10 donation for the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation. A $15 fee for the plate will be added in addition to normal registration costs. Missourians interested the new “Back the Blue” plates should visit the Department of Revenue’s website.