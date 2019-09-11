Patriot Day, 9/11 observances planned across Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O'FALLON, Mo. - Today is Patriot Day marking the 18th anniversary of the 9-11 terrorist attacks. Several observances are planned around the Metro region.

O' Fallon Missouri will host its annual Patriot Day Ceremony at 8:30 a.m. at the city's 9/11 First Responders Memorial.

The memorial was built from steel salvaged from the New York City’s World Trade Center, the monument is located in the parking lot on the east side of O’Fallon’s Municipal Centre located at 100 North Main Street.

At the end of the ceremony, the public will have an opportunity to place flowers at the memorial.

Other ceremonies planned for today include the Scott Air Force Base, the John Cochran V-A Hospital, Maryville University, and the annual March to the Arch.

Hundreds will march from Mike Duffy'S Tavern in Town And Country to the Gateway Arch. The 21-mile salute has happened every year since the attack.